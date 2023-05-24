Chiranjeevi's Heartfelt Tears at the Hospital for Sarath Babu

The South Indian film industries are in mourning following the demise of Sarath Babu, who passed away due to multiple organ failures. Actors and film personalities have been expressing their grief and sharing their memories of working with him. Suhasini Maniratnam and Chiranjeevi were among those who spent quality time with the late actor at the hospital. Speaking to the media, Suhasini revealed that Sarath Babu briefly opened his eyes and greeted her with a 'hi,' and she could see the joy in his eyes. She also mentioned how Chiranjeevi was deeply emotional during that time, seeking information about how they could help Sarath Babu and what treatment options could potentially save him.

Furthermore, Suhasini mentioned that Sarath Babu had a close bond with both Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. While he worked in several films with Rajinikanth, she disclosed that it was Kamal Haasan with whom he shared a strong bond. Suhasini emphasized that it was their responsibility as contemporaries and friends of Sarath Babu to visit and spend time with him at the hospital.