Chiranjeevi's Kindness: Supporting Senior Cinematographer with Financial Assistance

Megastar Chiranjeevi is known not only for his acting skills but also for his compassionate and generous nature. He is always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need in the film industry. This time, he went above and beyond to support a senior cinematographer, Devraj, who was facing financial difficulties.

When Chiranjeevi came to know about Devraj's situation, he immediately took action and presented him with a generous check of Rs. 5 lakhs. He also made sure to assure Devraj and his family that he will be there to support them in any way possible. This act of kindness has won the hearts of movie lovers and fans, who are now praising Chiranjeevi for his generosity.

Devraj has an impressive portfolio, having worked on more than 300 films in Telugu and other Indian languages. He has worked as a director of photography for some of Chiranjeevi's hit movies, including Nagu, Puli Bebbuli, and Rani Kasula Rangamma. He has also worked with other legends in the industry, such as Sr. NTR, Nageshwar Rao, MGR, Rajinikanth, Rajkumar, Balakrishna, Nagarjuna, and Venkatesh.



While Chiranjeevi continues to entertain fans with his movies, he is always looking for ways to make a positive impact in the lives of those around him. His support of Devraj is just one of the many examples of his selfless and caring nature. Chiranjeevi's generosity has not only helped Devraj but also inspired others to follow his lead and make a difference in the lives of those in need.

