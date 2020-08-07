Chiranjeevi's next with a reputed production house

Megastar Chiranjeevi made his comeback in the film industry with the film Khaidi No. 150. Later, he did Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Currently, he is doing Acharya, Ram Charan is the producer for all these three films. For Acharya, another production house joined for production but it is not a very popular production house. But, Chiranjeevi has finally given his nod to team up with a reputed production house Creative Commercials.

KS Rama Rao who delivered hits with Chiranjeevi is now planning to do a film with the senior hero again. The next film that Chiranjeevi signs will be a joint production of Ram Charan and KS Rama Rao. Both Chiranjeevi and KS Rama Rao have met recently and discussed the same. Chiranjeevi promised that his next film will surely be with the senior producer. Bobby or Meher Ramesh might do a film with Chiranjeevi soon.