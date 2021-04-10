Top
Chiranjeevi's review on Vakeel Saab!

As promised, Megastar Chiranjeevi posted his review of Vakeel Saab on social media. After watching the film last night, he came up with a terrific review on the movie. The actor revealed that Vakeel Saab wins the hearts along with cases.

Sharing a review, Chiranjeevi wrote, "Terrific Act by @PawanKalyan. Riveting court room drama with @prakashraaj @i_nivethathomas @yoursanjali #Ananya @MusicThaman #DOPVinod did a Fab job! Congrats to #DilRaju @BoneyKapoor ji Dir #VenuSriram & Team. Most of all Hugely Relevant film on respecting women.#VakeelSaab WINS!"



Chiranjeevi also wrote, "Pawan Kalyan performed well even after three years. His performance along with Prakash Raj is excellent. The lady actors lived in their roles. Vakeel Saab is a film that reminds all of us to respect women. Vakeel Saab will not just win the cases but also hearts."

The actor watched the film along with his wife, mother and other family members at AMB Cinemas last night.



