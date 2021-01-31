Chiru at his action best in ‘Acharya’

There is no doubt that mega star's 'Acharya' movie is the most awaited movie of the Tollywood. Being a Koratala Shiva directorial, expectations are high on this flick.

Recently, the makers of this movie e dropped the teaser of this action thriller and took the expectations bar a notch higher. Chiranjeevi was fantabulous in his action mode thrashing enemies with thrilling fight sequences.

Going with the teaser, he comes in as the powerful 'Acharya' who goes all out to rescue people who are in trouble. The striking balance between the action sequences and powerful dialogues makes this teaser worth a watch. Well, it seems he is not essaying tshe role of a teacher but he is a Guru-like figure teaching lessons of life.

This 'Khaidi No 150 star sums up the teaser with powerful dialogue 'Pathalu Cheppe Alavatu Lekapoyina, Andaru Enduko Acharya Anthuntuaru. Bahusa Gunapathalu Chepthananemo!'

The teaser starts off with Ram Charan's voice over, "Itharula Kosam Jeevinchevaru Daivam Tho Samanam. Alanti Vaari Jeevathale Pramadam Lo Padithe Aa Daivame Vachi Kaapadalsina Pani Ledu."

Coming to the stylish making, 'Acharya' is definitely a visual wonder and this teaser is just a glimpse of fantabulous sets. This flick was shot at a beautiful temple set in Dharmasthali as our dear 'Shankar Dada' will turn into an ultimate saviour.

Speaking about the BGM, Acharya Devo Bhava! "Acharya Raksho Bava", Mani Sharma gave his best and once again proved his mettle in scoring the tunes. Along with the teaser, the makers also unveiled the release date of this movie. It will hit the big screens on May 13. Chiru will be vying for the justice and essay the role of a powerful communist in this revolutionary flick.

'Acharya' is being directed by Koratala Shiva and has Kajal Aggarwal as the lead actress. This flick is being bankrolled by Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy under Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments banners. Ram Charan will also play a cameo role in this action genre essaying the role of 'Rudra'.