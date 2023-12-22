Live
- Teppotsavam programme held at colourfully at Bhadrachalam
- Minister Blames Rahul Gandhi For Disruptions: 146 Opposition MPs Suspended In Winter Session Uproar
- VIPs Galore in Tirumala
- We will withdraw Hijab ban- CM
- Maha Cong MLA Sunil Kedar convicted in Nagpur co-op bank's Rs 150cr scam
- YSRCP MP MVV Satyanarayana conducts padayatra, shower praises on YS Jagan
- CBI court sends IRS officer to 7-yr RI for corruption conspiracy
- Why CID is repeatedly summoning husband of Calcutta HC judge, asks court
- Bengal municipalities case: ED tracks mysterious WhatsApp Group with Ayan Sil as group admin
- IND W v ENG W: Deepti becomes second woman cricketer to score fifties in first four Tests
Just In
Cinema is standing tall today- Sai Dharam Tej
Highlights
Actor Sai Dharam Tej expressed his pride and excitement for the release of 'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire,' alongside Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' and 'Aquaman,' tagging it as a "marvellous feat."
Actor Sai Dharam Tej expressed his pride and excitement for the release of 'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire,' alongside Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' and 'Aquaman,' tagging it as a "marvellous feat." He took to social media to share his thoughts on the moment, stating that it's a warm way to bid farewell to 2023. He said that the borders are now even more blurred and collectively cinema is standing tall today.
Sai Dharam Tej commended the coming together of three magnificent industries – Telugu, Hindi, and Hollywood in the same week, creating an immeasurable cinematic experience. He congratulated Shah Rukh Khan on his hat-trick success with 'Dunki' and wished Prabhas success in setting the reels on fire with 'Salaar.'
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS