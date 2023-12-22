Actor Sai Dharam Tej expressed his pride and excitement for the release of 'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire,' alongside Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' and 'Aquaman,' tagging it as a "marvellous feat." He took to social media to share his thoughts on the moment, stating that it's a warm way to bid farewell to 2023. He said that the borders are now even more blurred and collectively cinema is standing tall today.

Sai Dharam Tej commended the coming together of three magnificent industries – Telugu, Hindi, and Hollywood in the same week, creating an immeasurable cinematic experience. He congratulated Shah Rukh Khan on his hat-trick success with 'Dunki' and wished Prabhas success in setting the reels on fire with 'Salaar.'