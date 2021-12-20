Clarity on Pushpa Part 2 Release

Pushpa: The Rise is currently in theatres. The film was released on last Friday and did extremely well at the box office. The movie unit is also happy with the phenomenal performance of the film. Now, everyone is curious about the release of the film's second part.

Interestingly, the film's producers gave an update on the same. The producers of Pushpa say that they would release the second part Pushpa: The Rule more professionally by completing the post production a month before the release date and promoting the film aggressively.

According to the current plan, Pushpa part 2 will release in Dec 2022. The film released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rise features Rashmika Mandanna, Dhanunjay, Ajay Ghosh, Jagadish Bhandari, Sunil, Anasuya, Fahadh Faasil and others.