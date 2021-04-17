Closing Collections: Akkineni Nagarjuna's Wild Dog!

Wild Dog is Akkineni Nagarjuna's recent release which flopped at the box-office. Nagarjuna played an interesting character, as a National Intelligence officer in the film. The movie completed its final run and has failed to collect the much-needed breakeven number. The movie unit received a good talk when it released but later, the film could not survive on the week days.

The following is the breakdown of Wild Dog's collections at the box-office, in its full-run.

Movie Business: 8.9Cr (approx)

Break Even: 9.4Cr

AP TG Total Share: 3.08Cr

Worldwide Share : 3.53Cr

Total Gross : 7Cr

Total Loss: 5.87Cr

The film has ended as a big disaster at the box-office. Solomon is the new director who made his debut. The film will be hitting on Netflix next month. Keep watching the space for complete details.