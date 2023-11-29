Clues team accoladed ‘Atharva’: Karthik Raju

“Atharva,” a film which is hitting the theatres on December 1st is all set to show the importance of the Clues Department. Presented by Nuthalapati Narasimham and Anasuyamma, Karthik Raju, Simran Choudhary and Ayraa played the lead roles in this movie directed by Mahesh Reddy and produced by Subhash Nuthalapati under the banner of Peggo Entertainments. Ahead of film’s release, the film’s protagonist Karthik Raju speaks with Hans India. Let’s have a look into it.

Speaking about the unique point in the movie, Karthik says, “Usually, all crime suspense thriller films will be in the same format. The unique and interesting point in this story is how they solved a criminal case without any clues. Expressions are very important while acting in a film of this genre. The entire film depends heavily on our performance. I found this role challenging.”

Speaking about importance of female characters, Karthik says, “Simran Choudhary played the role of a crime journalist and Ayraa will be seen as a film actress. Both roles have a lot of importance. Simran Choudhary's character also has a small flashback episode.”

The special premiere for Clues team is a blockbuster. He says, “We hold a special premiere show for the Clues team. They felt happy after watching the movie. Generally, they don’t watch crime thrillers. But they accoladed our film ‘Atharva.’ They complimented saying Clues team officers should be like Karthik Raju which gave us a big boosting.”

Talking about the gap after 'Kousalya Krishnamurthy,' Karthik Raju says, “After ‘Kausalya Krishnamurthy,’ I got many offers. But this gap was due to Corona. Now I am choosing stories selectively. I am making sure that no small mistake is made. A new movie shoot is starting on December 7th. I completed a film with People's Media Factory.”