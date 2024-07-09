Comedy duo Chathur, Vithur characters revealed from ‘Ari’

The highly anticipated film "Ari," produced by Srinivas Ramireddy, Dr Thimmappa Naidu Purimetla, Ph.D., and Seshu Maram Reddy under the banner of ARVY Cinemas, is gearing up for a grand worldwide theatrical release. Presented by RV Reddy and directed by Jayashankar of "Paper Boy" fame, the film boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Vinod Varma, Surya Purimetla, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Sai Kumar, Srikanth Iyengar, Srinivasa Reddy, and Chammak Chandra.

In an exciting update, the first look of characters Chatur and Vithur, played by Srinivasa Reddy and Chammak Chandra respectively, was unveiled today. The poster depicts the duo in scholarly attire, engaging in a lively conversation, hinting at the comedic elements they will bring to the film. This glimpse promises laughter and entertainment for audiences, adding to the buzz surrounding the film.

"Ari," subtitled "My Name is No Buddy," has generated significant interest with its intriguing title and the collaboration of a prominent production company. The film's storyline and characters have been kept under wraps, but the involvement of seasoned actors and a strong supporting cast suggests a compelling narrative.

The extensive cast includes notable names such as Viva Harsha, Subhaleka Sudhakar, Surabhi Prabhavathy, Akshaya Shetty, Ridhima Pandit, P. Anil Kumar, Naveen Reddy, Tamil Bigg Boss fame Pavani Reddy, Gemini Suresh, I Dream Anjali, Manika Chikkala, Suman, Amani, Pravallika Dhoti, Surabhi Vijay, Bank Srinivas, Sameer, Manik Reddy, Raj Thirandas, Gayatri Bhargavi, Meena Kumari, Lavanya Reddy, Inturi Vasu, Jabardast Saddam, Neela Priya, and Yogi Khatri.

With a blend of established and emerging talent, "Ari" promises to be a cinematic treat. The film's official release date will soon be announced by the production team, adding to the anticipation among fans and moviegoers.