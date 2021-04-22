COVID disrupts director Maruthi's plans!

Director Maruthi is one of the filmmakers in Telugu who will be hit by the COVID second wave. The director's last film released in December 2019. After that, he planned to come up with a film featuring a star hero but the things did not work. Later, he started Pakka Commercial with Gopichand and the latest reports reveal that the film's shoot is put on hold.

With the rise in the cases of Corona, the makers decided to halt the shoot until the situation returns ot normalcy. After Prathi Roju Pandaga, Maruthi is coming up with this film. However, the production house Geetha Arts is yet to take a call on the shoot. The production house is focusing on the other films for now and may not resume this one anytime soon.

Nikhil's 18 Pages and Akhil's Most Eligible Bachelors seem to be the immediate priority for Geetha Arts now.

Raashi Khanna plays the leading lady in Pakka Commercial.