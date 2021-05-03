Covid obstacles for 'Thank You' team

Top
Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya who is awaiting the release of his upcoming movie Love Story under the direction of Sekhar Kammula is also busy with his next film 'Thank You'.

Directed by Vikram K Kumar, the movie unit has recently shot a schedule in Europe. As per the latest reports, the movie unit faced so many troubles during the shooting and as the flights from several countries to India got canceled because of the pandemic, the movie team also decided to halt the shoot in Italy and returned to Hyderabad immediately. The movie team recently went to Italy last week to can some crucial scenes and songs. But because of the second wave of Corona as the flights might also get canceled, the movie unit left the shooting abruptly and returned to Hyderabad.

Rashi Khanna is playing the female lead in this movie. Dil Raju is bankrolling this project. Touted to be a family entertainer, the film is also going to use sync-sound technology.

