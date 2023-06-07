Custody: Naga Chaitanya's Film Sets OTT Release Date

Naga Chaitanya's recent film "Custody" failed to captivate the majority of its audience. Directed by Vikram Prabhu, the movie stars Krithi Shetty as the female lead.

In recent news, the film has finally confirmed its release date on OTT platforms. Amazon Prime Video took to their social media profiles to announce that the movie will be available for streaming on their platform starting from June 9, 2023. The Telugu-Tamil bilingual movie will also be accessible in Kannada and Malayalam languages.

The cop drama, produced by Srinivasaa Silver Screen, also features Priyamani and Arvind Swami in significant roles. The film's music is composed by Ilaiyaraaja and Yuvan Shankar Raja. Stay tuned for more exciting updates on upcoming OTT releases.