Cyber Police arrests two for leaking Ram Charan’s ‘Game Changer’ song

Global superstar Ram Charan and renowned director Shankar are joining forces to bring audiences a colossal action spectacle known as "Game Changer." The film is progressing rapidly, and expectations are soaring to unprecedented heights, especially since it marks Ram Charan's first project following the blockbuster success of Rajamouli's epic "RRR."

The production team has gone to great lengths and taken extra precautions to prevent leaks, but even with stringent measures in place, they encountered piracy issues when leaked images and videos of Ram Charan performing high-octane stunts went viral. Despite stern warnings issued to those responsible, the footage of the first single, "Jaragandi," ended up leaking on social media.

In response, the film's crew has taken a strong stance and filed a formal police complaint. In the latest developments, the Cyber Crime Department swiftly took action and apprehended two individuals responsible for the song leak. The police have issued a stern warning against engaging in such leaks in the future. ACP Chand Basha of the Cyber Crimes Division, along with Inspector Bhaskar Reddy, SI Prasen Reddy, SI Saiteja Sree, and their team, acted decisively and brought the culprits to justice, sending a clear message to those involved in piracy.





Meanwhile, the filmmakers delighted fans by announcing that the film's first single will be released as a special Diwali treat. Thaman is creating electrifying music for the songs and providing breath-taking background scores. The film's production team has revealed that the song will be released in multiple languages at a pan-India level, intensifying the excitement among mega fans for its debut. Shankar, known for his visually stunning and grandiose filmmaking, is sparing no effort to transform "Game Changer" into a visual extravaganza. Cinematographer Thirunavukkarasu is enhancing the film with his captivating visuals.

