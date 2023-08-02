Live
- CBI brings back rape accused from UAE
- Kerala HC seeks state’s response to PIL on 5 year old Bihari girl’s rape and murder
- Actor Sonu Sood backs AiR-Atman in Ravi’s fight for a dignified life for the homeless and destitute in India
- Karnataka Government-Foxconn sign LOI, investments of Rs 5,000 Cr to generate 13,000 jobs
- KCR orders to complete farmer loan waiver by September
- Yum! Brands | Q2 2023 Results
- VPA sets a new record in handling bauxite and manganese
- Actor Vansh Luthra To Share Screen Space With Jeremy Piven In Hollywood Film ‘The Performance’
- Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A) felicitated Young Alumni Achievers Award winners
- Opposition members walk out of Rajya Sabha demanding discussion on Manipur violence
Just In
CBI brings back rape accused from UAE
Kerala HC seeks state’s response to PIL on 5 year old Bihari girl’s rape and murder
Actor Sonu Sood backs AiR-Atman in Ravi’s fight for a dignified life for the homeless and destitute in India
Karnataka Government-Foxconn sign LOI, investments of Rs 5,000 Cr to generate 13,000 jobs
KCR orders to complete farmer loan waiver by September
Yum! Brands | Q2 2023 Results
‘Danger Pilla’ from Extra Ordinary Man’ sounds soothing
Nithiin will be next seen in the film “Extra Ordinary Man.” Directed by Vakkantham Vamshi, the film has the gorgeous Sreeleela as the leading lady.
Nithiin will be next seen in the film “Extra Ordinary Man.” Directed by Vakkantham Vamshi, the film has the gorgeous Sreeleela as the leading lady. Recently the makers released the promo of the film’s first single, “Danger Pilla,” which was well received.
Now, the makers dropped the full song, and it is lovely. Krishnakanth penned the lyrics for this melody song, and Armaan Malik crooned it. The lyrics are too good, and Armaan’s vocals made the song even more exquisite.HarrisJayaraj’s soothing composition is the cherry on top.
Nithiin’s cool dance moves and Sreeleela’s glamour are add-ons.Sekhar master did the choreography for this song. Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy are producing the film under the banners of Shresth Movies and Adithya Movies & Entertainments. The movie will release on December 23, 2023.