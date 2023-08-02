  • Menu
‘Danger Pilla’ from Extra Ordinary Man’ sounds soothing

Nithiin will be next seen in the film “Extra Ordinary Man.” Directed by Vakkantham Vamshi, the film has the gorgeous Sreeleela as the leading lady.

Nithiin will be next seen in the film “Extra Ordinary Man.” Directed by Vakkantham Vamshi, the film has the gorgeous Sreeleela as the leading lady. Recently the makers released the promo of the film’s first single, “Danger Pilla,” which was well received.

Now, the makers dropped the full song, and it is lovely. Krishnakanth penned the lyrics for this melody song, and Armaan Malik crooned it. The lyrics are too good, and Armaan’s vocals made the song even more exquisite.HarrisJayaraj’s soothing composition is the cherry on top.

Nithiin’s cool dance moves and Sreeleela’s glamour are add-ons.Sekhar master did the choreography for this song. Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy are producing the film under the banners of Shresth Movies and Adithya Movies & Entertainments. The movie will release on December 23, 2023.

