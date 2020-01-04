Trending :
Darbar Pre-Release Business Report

Darbar is one of the exciting projects in recent times. Superstar Rajinikanth plays a powerful cop Aditya Arunachalam, in the movie. The makers are happy with the way the film was sold out in both the Telugu states. Since Rajinikanth's last films ended as hits in the Telugu states, the new movie also got a decent release with strong production backing.

The following is the pre-release business updates of the movie Darbar starring Superstar Rajinikanth.

Nizam: Rs 5.2 Cr

Ceeded: Rs 3 Cr

Andhra regions: Rs 6 Cr

Total AP/TS Pre-release business of Darbar: Rs 14.2 Cr

Break-Even: 15 crores

AR Murugadoss directs the movie. Lyca Productions bankroll the project. Nayanathara plays the leading lady of the movie. The film releases on 9th of this month in both Telugu and Tamil languages.

