Das ka Dhamki Pre Release Event: Vishwak Sen Receives Praise for Direction From Jr Ntr

The pre-release event of Vishwak Sen's latest film, Das Ka Dhamki, was held in a grand manner, with NTR as the chief guest. The event saw a huge turnout of fans.

Director Hanu Raghavapudi, who attended as a guest, praised Vishwak Sen for his handling of all three major aspects of filmmaking - direction, production, and acting. He hoped that Vishwak had delivered his best in the film.

Vishwak Sen expressed his gratitude to NTR for attending the event and keeping his promise. He revealed that NTR had invited him to lunch and promised to attend the event months ago, and even after a recent personal incident, NTR still made good on his promise. Vishwak Sen shared his passion and hard work for the film, stating that he had directed, produced, and acted in it, and had spent everything on it. He also thanked NTR for his support and encouragement.

NTR praised Vishwak's confidence and talent, stating that he had surprised him with each of his films. He expressed his admiration for Vishwak's dedication and passion for the film and encouraged him to keep pursuing his dreams. NTR also praised the Indian industry, audience, and fans for their support of RRR's Oscar win.

Das Ka Dhamki is set to release on Ugadi and Vishwak Sen promised an entertaining first half with comedy, songs, and fights, and an emotional second half. He teased a surprising element in the last two minutes. The event concluded with NTR expressing his gratitude to the audience and promising to start his next film soon