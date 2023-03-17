  • Menu
Dasara starring Nani and Keerthy Suresh wraps up censor formalities

Dasara, an action-packed emotional drama starring Nani and Keerthy Suresh, is one of the most anticipated films from Tollywood in the post-RRR era. The movie is set to have a massive pan-Indian release on March 30th and its teaser, trailer, and songs have been well-received by fans and movie enthusiasts, generating enormous hype and anticipation.

In the meantime, Dasara has completed its censorship formalities and has been awarded a UA certificate by the CBFC panel. The film's runtime is 2 hours and 36 minutes, which is sure to work in its favor if the content clicks with audiences during the opening weekend.

Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko will play a significant role in this high-budget entertainer, directed by debutant Srikanth Odela. Sudhakar Cherukuri has produced the film under his SLV Cinemas banner. The soundtrack has been composed by renowned Kollywood composer Santosh Narayanan.

