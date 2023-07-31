Date locked for Ram-Boyapati’s ‘Skanda’ first single

Blockbuster maker Boyapati Sreenu and Ustaad Ram Pothineni’s most awaited mass action entertainer “Skanda” received an overwhelming response for its title glimpse. “The Attacker” is the tagline of the movie and Boyapati Sreenu shows Ram in a never-seen-before mass avatar.

The latest update is that the musical promotions of the movie are being started. A promo of first single “Nee ChuttuChuttu” will be unveiled on August 1st at 10:26 AM. The lyrical video of this dance number will be released on August 3rd at 9:26 AM. Ram looks massy with a thick beard, Sreeleela appears glamorous in a glitzy attire. As the poster suggests this is going to be a dance number. S Thaman scored a rocking album for the movie.

Santosh Detake cranks the camera for the film produced prestigiously by Srinivasaa Chitturi on a massive budget with high production values and top-notch technical standards under Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner. It is presented by Zee Studios South and Pavan Kumar. Editing is handled by Tammuraju.

“Skanda” is getting ready for release worldwide on September 15th in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.







