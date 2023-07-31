Live
- ED attaches assets worth Rs 6.02cr belonging to Lalu Prasad's family members
- Depression to trigger heavy rains in Odisha
- Rise of 23.5 percent in detection of GST cases between 2021-2022-23
- Internet services in Nuh district of Haryana suspended following violence
- 8 students from Delhi schools represent India at the 25th World Scout Jamboree
- Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia walk hand-in-hand in Mumbai
- New beginnings for ‘KBC 15’:Theme tune changed, new lifeline introduced
- Dwarka Expressway construction nears completion; traffic expected soon: Nitin Gadkari
- Date locked for Ram-Boyapati’s ‘Skanda’ first single
- World Lung Cancer Day 2023 Date, History & Significance
Just In
ED attaches assets worth Rs 6.02cr belonging to Lalu Prasad's family members
Depression to trigger heavy rains in Odisha
Rise of 23.5 percent in detection of GST cases between 2021-2022-23
Internet services in Nuh district of Haryana suspended following violence
8 students from Delhi schools represent India at the 25th World Scout Jamboree
Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia walk hand-in-hand in Mumbai
Date locked for Ram-Boyapati’s ‘Skanda’ first single
Blockbuster maker Boyapati Sreenu and Ustaad Ram Pothineni’s most awaited mass action entertainer “Skanda” received an overwhelming response for its title glimpse.
Blockbuster maker Boyapati Sreenu and Ustaad Ram Pothineni’s most awaited mass action entertainer “Skanda” received an overwhelming response for its title glimpse. “The Attacker” is the tagline of the movie and Boyapati Sreenu shows Ram in a never-seen-before mass avatar.
The latest update is that the musical promotions of the movie are being started. A promo of first single “Nee ChuttuChuttu” will be unveiled on August 1st at 10:26 AM. The lyrical video of this dance number will be released on August 3rd at 9:26 AM. Ram looks massy with a thick beard, Sreeleela appears glamorous in a glitzy attire. As the poster suggests this is going to be a dance number. S Thaman scored a rocking album for the movie.
Santosh Detake cranks the camera for the film produced prestigiously by Srinivasaa Chitturi on a massive budget with high production values and top-notch technical standards under Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner. It is presented by Zee Studios South and Pavan Kumar. Editing is handled by Tammuraju.
“Skanda” is getting ready for release worldwide on September 15th in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.