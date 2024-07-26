Date locked for Vishwak Sen’s ‘Mechanic Rocky’ glimpse release

Young and dynamic actor Vishwak Sen is all set to captivate audiences with his upcoming mass action-comedy entertainer, Mechanic Rocky. Written and directed by debutant Ravi Teja Mullapudi, and produced by Ram Talluri under SRT Entertainments, the film is slated for a grand release on October 31, coinciding with Diwali.

The film has already generated significant excitement, with the first look posters receiving a positive response from fans. Adding to the buzz, the makers have announced that the release of the film's glimpse is scheduled for July 28. The announcement poster showcases Vishwak Sen in an impressive avatar, further building anticipation.

Mechanic Rocky features Meenakshi Choudhary and Shraddha Srinath as the leading ladies, with the storyline unfolding as a three-angle love narrative. The film boasts a high production value, with music composed by Jakes Bijoy, cinematography by Manoj Katasani, editing by Anwar Ali, and production design by Kranti Priyam. Executive Producers include Satyam Rajesh and Vidyasagar J.