David Warner promotes 'RRR' single

Australian cricketer and IPL team Sun Risers Hyderabad's former captain David Warner has been showcasing his love for Telugu movies on social media platforms. From time to time, he come up with videos to target Telugu movie lovers.

Now, he has shared the recently released 'Dosti' song from highly-anticipated 'RRR' on his official Instagram handle. Warner shared the poster of the film and said that he really liked the single. He earlier wished Mahesh Babu on the launch of the first look of his new movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

On the other hand, RRR starring Ram Charan and NTR is in the final leg of the shoot. Being directed by Rajamouli, the magnum opus is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on 13th October this year. The team is currently in Ukraine, shooting a special song from the film.