Deepika's Exit From Prabhas Movie Truth Or Rumour?

It may be recalled that Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was roped in to act with actor Prabhas in an unnamed Telugu movie.



This was officially announced a few weeks ago. Now, there are some doubts being raised over Deepika's presence in the project.



Buzz had it that Deepika has signed a new action packed thriller with Hrithik Roshan called 'Fighter'. Rumours are rife that Deepika may put Prabhas's Telugu project on the backburner as she is said to have allotted bulk dates to the Hrithik movie.



Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame, will be directing the much talked about special movie to be bankrolled under the prestigious Vyjayanthi movies banned starring Prabhas and Deepika. The movie, touted to be a sci-fi was to take off in between the months May and June. Hence Deepika was supposed to attend the shooting schedule during this period.

But now with reports that Deepika has given the same dates to the Hrithik Roshan movie, there is talk in the industry that the Telugu movie may get delayed a great deal. Also, another reason being cited is that Prabhas is busy with mega budget movies "Aadipurush" and "Salaar" and Deepika too has her hands full. So her Telugu debut in the Nag Ashwin directorial may take time.



However, producer Swapna Dutt has rubbished these reports stating that there's no truth to these speculations and has termed them absurd. She says that just because the Bollywood actress has given bulk dates to Hrithik doesn't really mean that Deepika has walked out of the Nag Ashwin project. However, she has not officially confirmed or denied these speculations. We will know the truth should either the production unit or the actress herself puts out an official statement.

Deepika Padukone is currently working in "Pathan" with Shah Rukh Khan after which she will take part in the shooting of "Fighter" with Hrithik Roshan. On the other hand, Prabhas is busy working for the movies "Radhe Shyam", "Salaar", and Aadipurush.





