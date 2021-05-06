Desert fight for Mahesh Babu

We already knew that the movie unit of 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' has already completed a month-long shooting schedule in Dubai in February.



Some of the pictures of Mahesh Babu during the Dubai schedule also took the internet by storm. The on-location pictures featured a desert landscape with stylish cars, stunt men, and weapons. The pictures hinted that the movie is going to have some high octane action sequences and increased the expectations on the movie. Seeing the pictures, it seems like that there is going to be a fight sequence in a desert which is definitely going to be the highlight of the film.



The next shooting schedule of 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' will take place in June. However, it also depends on the effect of the second wave of coronavirus.

