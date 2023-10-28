‘Detective Teekshana’ first single sounds powerful

Action Queen Dr Priyanka Upendra is coming as 'Detective Teekshana' which also marks her 50th film. Recently released trailer set the right expectations about the film. This Trivikram Raghu directorial is bankrolled by Guttha Muni Prasanna, Muni Venkat Charan and Purushottam B Koyyur under Event Linkx Entertainments and SDC Cine Creations banner in an uncompromised manner.

Priyanka Upendra makes her entry as 'Detective Teekshana' to solve gruesome murders in the film. The film is an amalgamation of thrilling, action and emotional elements together. Priyanka Upendra did the action stunts by herself and performed them in an impressive manner. The team released the first song from the film, 'Rage of Teekshana'.

The 'Rage of Teekshana' goes with the lyrics depicting the unwavering attitude of Teekshana while waging a war against the evil. Peddapalli Rohith provided lyrics as well as music for the song. Hymath Mohammad, Sai Charan Bhaskaruni, Arun Koundinya crooned the song powerfully. The lyrical video created by Shakti Graphiste too is designed with impressive animation work and shows clips from the making of the film.

'Detective Teekshana' which has been made as a Pan India Film is being planned by makers to release in seven languages, Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali, and Oriya.