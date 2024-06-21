Devara: Anirudh Ravichander's ‘Fear Song’ Ignites Excitement for NTR Starrer

‘Devara,’ the upcoming action-packed extravaganza starring NTR and directed by Koratala Siva, is setting the stage for a cinematic spectacle. With Bollywood sensation Janhvi Kapoor as the leading lady and the formidable Saif Ali Khan portraying the antagonist, expectations are soaring high in the world of cinema.

NTR, known as the man of the masses, takes center stage in ‘Devara,’ promising his fans an unforgettable performance. Koratala Siva, celebrated for his knack for blending powerful narratives with impactful visuals, is steering this magnum opus. Adding to the allure is Janhvi Kapoor, whose charm and acting prowess are set to captivate audiences alongside NTR. Saif Ali Khan's presence as the antagonist adds a layer of intensity to the narrative, promising thrilling confrontations on screen.

In the world of music, the film boasts the talents of Anirudh, a sensation known for his chart-topping hits. His compositions for ‘Devara’ are already making waves, with the recently released single ‘Fear Song’ garnering immense attention. Initially teased through visuals, the lyrical video of ‘Fear Song’ has now been unveiled, featuring more of NTR amidst Anirudh's captivating musical score. The song has struck a chord with fans, amplifying the excitement for the movie.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LE_2zAM8E6w

Since its inception, ‘Devara’ has been a talking point on social media platforms. The posters and glimpses shared by the makers have gone viral, building anticipation among movie buffs. A special poster release ahead of schedule further fueled the excitement, cementing Devara's status as one of the most-awaited releases.

As a Dussehra treat, ‘Devara’ is slated for release on October 10th, promising a festive extravaganza for cinema enthusiasts. With its powerhouse cast, gripping storyline, and sensational music, the movie is poised to be a box office hit.