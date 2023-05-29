Devara At Work: Junior NTR Starts His Prep For Koratala Siva’s Directorial

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Junior NTR bagged global attention with the RRR movie. His Bheem role in this movie gave him the much-needed Pan-World appeal and made him to announce his debut movie in Bollywood too. He will be essaying the antagonist role in Hrithik Roshan's War 2 movie. Well, he also announced his next with ace filmmaker Koratala Siva and the movie is titled Devara.

The first look poster showcased him in a complete mass appeal holding a deadly blood-filled weapon with the backdrop of the sea. Off late, Junior NTR shared a pic from his workout session and treated all his fans… It has Bollywood actors Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles!

First, the image is shared by his trainer… He stated that Junior NTR started his prep for Devara's role and thus whether he is at home or away, nothing will come in his way. Junior NTR also shared the image on his Instagram Stories and looked awesome.

Going with the details of the Devara movie, it is being directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Kalyan Ram under the NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts banners.

Casting Details:

• N. T. Rama Rao Jr.

• Janhvi Kapoor

• Saif Ali Khan

• Srikanth

• Prakash Raj

• Mandava Sai Kumar

• Tarak Ponnappa

Another big news regarding this movie is, small screen ace actress Chaithra Rai who is all known for Kusumanjali, Bannada Buguri, Nagamani, That is Mahalakshmi and Manasuna Manasai is all set to make her debut through this movie. It will be released in total nine languages including Japanese and Chinese. The major shooting of this movie will be shot in Goa and Visakhapatnam. The movie will hit the theatres on 5th April, 2024!