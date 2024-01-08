‘Devara’ glimpse: Nothing short to spectacular

After the monumental success of "RRR," Tollywood superstar Jr NTR has teamed up with the talented director Koratala Siva for the action-packed drama "Devara - Part 1." The film features Bollywood beauty Janhvi Kapoor as the leading lady opposite Jr NTR.





Amidst heightened anticipation, the team has unveiled an electrifying glimpse of the movie online, and it's nothing short of spectacular. The 1-minute 20-second clip is filled with intense and gripping action sequences, showcasing Jr NTR in the role of Devara. The snippet features Devara eliminating a group of thugs attempting to board a ship, set against the backdrop of the Red Sea. The glimpse is enhanced by the powerful background score composed by Anirudh Ravichander and visually stunning cinematography. Fans are particularly excited about Jr NTR's captivating new look in the film.



Adding to the star-studded cast, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is set to play the antagonist in this high-budget production, jointly produced by NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts. The film also includes stellar performances by Prakash Raj, Shine Tom Chacko, Srikanth, and Murali Sharma. The much-anticipated movie is scheduled for a grand release on April 5, 2024, across multiple Indian languages, promising a thrilling cinematic experience for audiences nationwide.