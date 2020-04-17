Dhananjaya of Bhairava Geetha on board for Pushpa

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is currently busy working on a crazy project titled Pushpa Sukumar is the director of the movie. The recent buzz reveals that Vijay Setupathi stepped out of the movie and the makers started finding a replacement. It looks like the makers finally found a replacement for Vijay.

If the buzz is true, Dhananjaya, the popular Kannada actor is on board for the movie. Dhananjaya has a good fame outside Karnataka. His movie Bhairava Geetha with RGV release in different languages. The makers felt that Dhananjaya would be a perfect choice for the role in the movie. The film unit will announce the development once the lock down comes to an end.

Rashmika Mandanna is playing the heroine in the film. Devi Sri Prasad is the music director of the movie. Mythri Movie Makers produces the film.