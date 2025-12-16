‘Dhandoraa’ Is a Wonderful Film That Combines All Kinds of Commercial Elements – Actor Sivaji

The film ‘Dhandoraa’ stars the iconic actor Sivaji in the lead role. Ravindra Banerjee Muppaneni, head of Loukya Entertainments—who has garnered attention for producing acclaimed films like ‘Color Photo’ and ‘Bedurulanka 2012’—has produced ‘Dhandoraa’. Along with Sivaji, actors Navadeep, Nandu, Ravi Krishna, Manika Chikkala, Mounika Reddy, Bindu Madhavi, Radhya, Aditi Bhavaraju, and others play important roles in the film. Directed by Muralikanth, the movie is set for a grand release on December 25. As part of the promotions, actor Sivaji interacted with the media. Here are some key excerpts from his interaction:

Have you heard the story of ‘Dhandoraa’ before ‘Court’?

I first heard the story of ‘Dhandoraa’. My role in it is very new. The makers of ‘Dhandoraa’ had given an advance earlier, but there was a delay in production. So ‘Court’ was released first.

What is your role going to be like in ‘Dhandoraa’?

My role in ‘Dhandoraa’ will be different. Whether it is good or bad is something the audience will decide. They may not fully understand it immediately; after watching the film, the audience will have to tell me about my role.

Can ‘Dhandoraa’ be considered a completely message-based film?

‘Dhandoraa’ is not a completely message-oriented film. It is a film made by combining all kinds of commercial elements.

Since it comes after ‘Court’, there are expectations on ‘Dhandoraa’. Will your role live up to them?

The response to my role as Mangapati in ‘Court’ is similar to the response I expect for my role in ‘Dhandoraa’. Such roles come only if you are very lucky as an actor. I got a character with many different shades in this film.

Prostitutes were portrayed in films like ‘Vedam’ and ‘Kancheepuramlo’. How are they portrayed in this film?

Bindu Madhavi’s character in ‘Dhandoraa’ has been portrayed in a very classy manner. Everyone will connect with the film and its characters.

Do you feel new directors are using you more?

I mostly work with new directors. Our filmmakers are very calculative. Even though we have a lot of potential actors, they often bring actors from other languages.

Did you enjoy films like ‘Missamma’? Do you enjoy films like ‘Court’ and ‘Dhandoraa’?

I enjoyed all kinds of films such as ‘Missamma’, ‘Shailaja Krishnamurthy’, and ‘Adirindayya Chandram’. I have always had confidence in myself as an actor. I can play all kinds of roles, from comedy to negative shades. Now, I feel the time has come for me.