Dhanraj directorial debut titled ‘Ramam Raghavam’

The highly anticipated debut production, "Ramam Raghavam," directed by Dhanraj and starring Samuthirakani in the lead role, has offered a glimpse into its cinematic world. Produced by Prudhvi Polavarapu under Slate Pencil Stories and presented by Aaripaka Prabhakar, the bilingual film officially announced its title. Coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Lord Ram's consecration on January 22nd, the team unveiled an intriguing first look poster.

The dynamic portrayal of a father-son relationship in the intense first look poster has garnered widespread acclaim, with both Samuthirakani and Dhanraj exuding a captivating presence. Director Dhanraj Koranani promises a unique depiction of this bond, ensuring an engrossing narrative that explores the intricacies of their relationship.

The film features an impressive ensemble cast, including Moksha, Harish Uttaman, Satya, Prudhvi, Srinivasa Reddy, Chitram Srinu, Pramodini, Rocket Raghava, Racha Ravi, Inturi Vasu, and others in intriguing roles. Penned by Prasad Yanala, with music composed by Arun Chiluveru and Marthand K Venkatesh as the editor, "Ramam Raghavam" is rapidly progressing through filming locations in Hyderabad, Chennai, Amalapuram, Rajahmundry, Rajolu, and their surroundings. The film is set to release simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu languages.

The event, attended by twenty-two esteemed personalities from the film industry, showcased the support and encouragement the project has garnered. The first look poster has piqued the interest of audiences, setting the stage for what promises to be an engaging cinematic experience.