Dhanush busy with back to back films

Dhanush is one of the talented actors in the Kollywood film industry. The star hero is not only active in Tamil but also doing well in Telugu by signing back-to-back films. As per the latest speculations in the film nagar, Dhanush will next work with four directors from Telugu Cinema.



Already, there is clarity about Dhanush working with Sekhar Kammula for the popular production house Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP. We also heard about Dhanush teaming up with director Venky Atluri in the production of Sithara Entertainments.



On the other hand, production houses like Mythri Movie Makers and DVV Entertainments are also in talks with Dhanush. Director Ajay Bhupathi is said to have narrated a story to the director.



Dhanush is planning to make quick money with back-to-back interesting films in Telugu.



More details are awaited.