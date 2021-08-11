Dhanush-Sekhar Kammula's project to have a period backdrop?

Kollywood star Dhanush is all set to mark his Tollywood debut under the direction of Sekhar Kammula. According to the latest reports, Sai Pallavi is likely to play the female lead in the film. Now, speculations are coming up that the film will have a period backdrop.



It seems like the film will be set in the days of the Madras Presidency during British rule and Dhanush will appear as a Madrasi Telugu leader who rises in politics.



Some are also saying that the film is likely to have a historical backdrop but the official announcement regarding the same is still awaited. The shooting of the film will commence in December. The expectations are sky-high on the film.



The film is bankrolled by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP. The official confirmation on the film will be out soon.

