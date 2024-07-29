Dhanush’s 50th film ‘Raayan’ achieves record-breaking opening weekend

Kollywood superstar Dhanush's milestone 50th film, "Raayan," which also marks his second directorial venture, premiered on July 26, 2024, to immense anticipation and excitement. Featuring a stellar ensemble cast, including Sundeep Kishan, Dushara Vijayan, Kalidas Jayaram, and SJ Suryah, the film has quickly made a significant impact at the box office.



"Raayan" has shattered records, achieving the highest opening weekend of Dhanush's illustrious career by grossing over ₹75 crores worldwide. The film's performance remains robust, with its success on the first Monday being crucial for maintaining its momentum throughout the week.

Produced by Sun Pictures, "Raayan" boasts a powerful soundtrack by the legendary AR Rahman, adding to the film's appeal. The A-certified action drama also features notable actors such as Selvaraghavan, Prakash Raj, Aparna Balamurali, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, contributing to its widespread popularity and critical acclaim.

With its compelling storyline, dynamic performances, and high production values, "Raayan" has captivated audiences and solidified Dhanush's status as a versatile actor and talented director. As the film continues its successful run, fans and industry insiders eagerly await its future milestones.