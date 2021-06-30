Dhanush's new film budget revealed?

Kollywood star Dhanush is all set to come up with his first straight Telugu movie under the direction of Sekhar Kammula. The film's shoot will begin soon. Dhanush is also busy with Tamil and Hindi films.



As per the reports in Kollywood, the actor's dream house in Poes Garden, Chennai is ready. The construction work for this house started in February and nearing completion. Spread over 19000 square feet, the property is valued around Rs. 150 crores. Dhanush reportedly took personal care in designing the house with all the facilities.



On the work front, Dhanush recently had a release, Jagame Thandhiram on Netflix. The film failed to impress the audiences at the box office.



On the other hand, Dhanush is planning to make his debut in Telugu soon. Sekhar Kammula is the film's director. Dhanush is also planning to do another Telugu film.

