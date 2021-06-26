Dhanush's next with Sithara Enetertainments?

Dhanush is one of the star heroes in the South film industry. He is soon making his debut in Telugu with a film, directed by Sekhar Kammula. The film will be trilingual. Now, there are reports about Dhanush doing another film in Telugu.

If the reports are true, Sithara Entertainments paid a huge advance to Dhanush for an interesting project with Venky Atluri. Venky Atluri did films Toli Prema, Mr. Majnu, and Rang De. This seems to be a surprise to everyone that Dhanush is coming up with a film, under the direction of a young filmmaker.

Dhanush is yet to take a final call on this project though. Currently, he is planning to begin the shoot for his next film with Karthick Naren. After that, he will do Selva Raghavan's film and Sekhar Kammula's film.

More details about the film will come out soon.