Live
- Two sides of Lisbon: Day vs Night
- Gaza ready to hold municipal elections: Poll body
- Let everyone finish, we have plenty of time to answer: DCM DK Shivakumar
- Genekha matsutake mushroom festival
- Seoul unveils new promotion logo
- Sudan's civil aviation authority opens airspace in eastern sector
- Atal Bihari Vajpayee death anniversary: Top 15 inspiring quotes by former Indian PM
- Indian banks' operating environment stronger, but structural issues continue to affect: Fitch Ratings
- Virat Kohli in the T20 team for 2024 WC? Former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar gives thumbs up to it
- CMs Medak visit postponed
Just In
Did Prabhas rejected Atlee?
Prabhas is one of the biggest stars in the country and he is doing films one after the other. His next big release, “Salaar” is all set to hit the screens on the 28th of September.
Prabhas is one of the biggest stars in the country and he is doing films one after the other. His next big release, “Salaar” is all set to hit the screens on the 28th of September. Promotions aof the film is all set to kickstart within few days.
On the other hand, a latest news has come out in the Tamil media circles that Prabhas is in talks with director Atlee for a biggie. The word is that Atlee had met Prabhas sometime back and narrated a line.
As Prabhas is busy, he did not confirm the project. This is also the reason Atlee has started filming for his new Hindi film with Varun Dhawan as of now. Atlee is in the news as his new film, “Jawan,” with Shahrukh Khan is all set to release on the 1st of September. The director is known for his mass films with Vijay and his collaboration with Prabhas will be a sight to behold.