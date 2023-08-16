Did Prabhas rejected Atlee?

Prabhas is one of the biggest stars in the country and he is doing films one after the other. His next big release, “Salaar” is all set to hit the screens on the 28th of September. Promotions aof the film is all set to kickstart within few days.



On the other hand, a latest news has come out in the Tamil media circles that Prabhas is in talks with director Atlee for a biggie. The word is that Atlee had met Prabhas sometime back and narrated a line.

As Prabhas is busy, he did not confirm the project. This is also the reason Atlee has started filming for his new Hindi film with Varun Dhawan as of now. Atlee is in the news as his new film, “Jawan,” with Shahrukh Khan is all set to release on the 1st of September. The director is known for his mass films with Vijay and his collaboration with Prabhas will be a sight to behold.