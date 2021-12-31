Dil Raju backs Nani's comments

Natural Star Nani's 'Shyam Singha Roy' finally hit the theatres and has been receiving a decent response from the audience. Featuring Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty, and Madonna Sebastian as the female leads, the film has been raking huge numbers at the box office.

The makers have recently organized a grand success event for the movie. While talking at the event, Dil Raju backed Nani and supported him. He said that Nani is being targeted for no reason. For the uninitiated, Nani has been raising his voice regarding the reduction of ticket prices from a long time. Dil Raju said that Nani spoke on some issues faced by the Telugu film industry, but his words had been intentionally twisted.

"Nani is the only actor who had to give up two theatrical releases. He allowed the makers to release his movies on OTT platforms by understanding the situations. He is a sensible actor," added Dil Raju.