Dil Raju becomes nostalgic about ‘Tholiprema’

One of the greatest blockbusters in the Telugu film industry, “Tholiprema” is getting re-released in theatres 25 years after its release. This Pawan Kalyan and Keerthy Reddy starrer is directed by Karunakaran. Sri Matha Creations is re-releasing the film in 300 theatres in the Telugu states.

The trailer launch event is conducted at Ramanaidu Studios today. “Tholiprema” happened to be the first film for prominent producer Dil Raju as a distributor. At the trailer launch event, Dil Raju said that “Tholiprema” left a trail of great memories in the lives of one and all. The ace producer said that if anyone writes his biography in the future, a complete chapter should be dedicated to him for this film.

“Those were the days I came to Hyderabad from my hometown. I had no big films except “Pelli Pandiri” in those days. I met the producer GVG Raju in Jubilee Hills. Just in one sitting, I bought the rights of the film,” said Dil Raju. The producer stated that he made many hit films, but “Tholiprema” is very special to him. Dil Raju said that the preview happened in the same Ramanaidu Studios and added that there were endless discussions regarding the interval bang and songs.

Dil Raju said that during the 100-day function of “Tholiprema,” there was an India-Pakistan cricket match. “Sandhya 70MM was screening “Tholi Prema,” and “Suryudu” was being screened on Sandhya 35MM. When we couldn’t control the crowd, we had to stop screening the other film and run Tholi Prema on the 35MM screen. That was the euphoria the film had created,” stated Dil Raju.