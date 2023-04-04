Dil Raju Files Complaint Against Breach of Copyright for 'Balagam' Piracy

Balagam, a recent sensation in Tollywood, has been doing well in theaters even after its release on Amazon Prime Video. The movie is directed by Venu Yeldandi and stars Priyadarshi and Kavya Kalyanram in lead roles.

However, there have been reports of piracy of the film, with individuals allegedly pirating it from Amazon Prime Video and screening it publicly in Sirikonda village. Dil Raju, the presenter of the film, has filed a complaint with the Nizamabad police against the alleged culprits, urging them to take legal action to prevent revenue loss.

Apart from Priyadarshi and Kavya Kalyanram, Balagam also stars Muralidhar Goud, Jayaram, Roopa, and Racha Ravi in significant roles. The film is produced by Harshith Reddy and Hanshitha Reddy under the Dil Raju Productions banner, with Bheems Ceciroleo serving as the composer.