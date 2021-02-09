Dil Raju ignores 'Krack' Srinu!

Tollywood: Dil Raju is one of the top producers in the movie industry. The star producer is working hard to set up some interesting projects for his upcoming films. He is also a distributor but he is now facing a tough competition from Warangal Srinu aka Krack Srinu. Srinu who recently distributed Krack has scored a big hit. He minted huge profits in Nizam area. However, he faced issues with Dil Raju in terms of theatre allotments.

Interestingly, Krack Srinu has bought the Nizam distribution rights for almost all the big budgeted flicks, leaving Dil Raju in a big shock. As per the sources, Dil Raju is not planning anything to counter him rather decided to ignore him. Dil Raju want to play it safe without interfering in his works again.

The star producer has been focusing on his films which are in production and wanted to see how these films tha Srinu brought with huge prices, fare at the box-office.