Dil Raju unveils ‘Alanati Ramachandradu’ teaser

The promising and talented Krishna Vamsi is set to make his debut as a lead actor in the upcoming love story film 'Alanaati Ramachandrudu.' Directed by Chilukuri Akash Reddy and produced by Haimavathi and Sriram Jadapolu under the banner of Hainiva Creations, the film stars Moksha as the female lead. The first look of the film has already garnered a positive response, creating anticipation among the audience.

The teaser for 'Alanati Ramachandradu' was launched in a grand event with renowned producer Dil Raju as the chief guest. The teaser reveals poignant dialogues and scenes that showcase a unique and touching love story. Krishna Vamsi, in his debut lead role, impresses with his performance, while Moksha adds beauty and depth to the narrative.

The teaser launch event saw Dil Raju expressing his excitement about the film, drawing a coincidence with recent events and the title of the movie. He praised the new team for their efforts and emphasized the importance of bringing movies to theaters in the current landscape.

Director Chilukuri Akash Reddy spoke about the film's storyline, highlighting the protagonist Siddu's journey in expressing his love and overcoming challenges. He expressed gratitude to the producers for their trust in the project and commended the entire technical team for their brilliant work.

Krishna Vamsi, expressing his gratitude to Dil Raju and the producers for the opportunity, praised the beautifully crafted characters by director Akash. He acknowledged the learning experience and teamwork, emphasizing the significant contributions of the music director and the entire cast.

Moksha, the female lead, expressed her thanks for the opportunity and praised the director for shaping her character effectively. Producer Sriram Jadapolu expressed gratitude to Dil Raju for his blessings and highlighted the team's enthusiasm and commitment to bringing good content to the audience.

'Alanati Ramachandradu' is poised to be an emotional ride, promising entertainment for the audience. With the support of a dedicated team, the film is set to make a mark in the world of Telugu cinema.