‘Dilruba’ poster released, valentine’s release

Hero Kiran Abbavaram's 'Dilruba' Makar Sankranthi Poster Out Now. Grand Release in Theatres on February 14, Coinciding with Valentine's Day.

Kiran Abbavaram, a young and talented actor, stars in this film, with Ruksar Dhillon playing the heroine. 'Dilruba' is being produced jointly by Sivam Celluloids and the renowned music label Saregama through their production company, A Yoodle Film. The producers include Ravi, Jojo Jose, Rakesh Reddy, and Saregama, with debutant Viswa Karun directing the movie.

On the occasion of Makar Sankranthi, a new poster was released showcasing a joyful Kiran Abbavaram. The poster looks vibrant and striking. 'Dilruba' is expected to captivate the audience with its blend of love and action. The recently released teaser has already garnered a great response, building excitement for its release on Valentine's Day, February 14.