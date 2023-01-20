Director Harish Shankar Launches Suhas's 'Writer Padmabhushan' Trailer

Tollywood's young actor Suhas who is paving his path with unique and subject-oriented roles is now ready to entertain the movie buffs with the 'Writer Padmabhushan' movie. Being a clean comedy entertainer, there are many expectations on it. As the release date is nearing, the makers launched the trailer and showcased a glimpse of the plot and made us go ROFL! Ace director Harish Shankar launched the trailer of 'Writer Padmabhushan' at AMB cinemas while the digital launch is done by Lahari Channel…

Along with sharing the trailer, they also wrote, "Introducing #WriterPadmabhushan & his lovely family to you all. Theatrical trailer out now! - https://youtu.be/isyJOt2LegA In cinemas on Feb 3rd".

Going with the trailer, it starts off with Suhas being introduced as a budding writer. His father Ashish Vidhyarti is a middle-class father who always thinks of his savings while his mother Rohini is addicted to the serials. Suhas aka Padmabhushan works in a library as he can stay with the books. Thereafter he pens his first book and also publishes it taking a loan. But the sales are nil! Finally, a glimpse of his love tale is also shown with Tina. Finally, the director ends the trailer by revealing the twist and creates doubt whether Padmabhushan is a writer or not…

On the whole, the trailer is a complete entertainer and makes us go ROFL! The movie is directed by Shanmukha Prasanth while it is being produced by Anurag Reddy, Sharath Chandra and Chandru Manohar under the Chai Bisket Films and Lahari Films banners. Well, Shekar Chandra and Kalyan Nayak need to be applauded as their BGM for the trailer is amazing!

Writer Padmabhushan movie will hit the theatres on 3rd February, 2023…



