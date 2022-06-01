Director Nag Ashwin writes to Railway Minister on Tirupathi station design

'Mahanati' director Nag Ashwin has taken to Twitter to express his dissatisfaction with the proposed architectural design for Tirupathi's new railway station.

The architectural designs of the yet-to-be-built railway station in Tirupathi were shared by Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Railways, and it drew criticism. The designs were panned by many Internet users.

Adding his voice to the chorus, Ashwin also urged the minister to appoint someone who is familiar with India's rich architectural heritage.

"Dear sir, as u might have seen in the comments, nobody likes this. The design looks like some generic western copy, some bad IT park, Tirupati is sacred, spiritual. Let's get people to design it who understand the rich architecture of India and not this glass n steel copies," Nag Ashwin wrote to the minister on Twitter.

The director, who is known for his openness, never hesitates to express his thoughts on important issues, and he is also willing to seek assistance with his films. The young filmmaker is currently intrigued in the making of 'Project K' with Prabhas, and had sought support from the Mahindra Group for advanced automobiles.