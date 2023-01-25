Director of Pawan Kalyan's Film to Collaborate with Rising Star for Upcoming Project

Pawan Kalyan's latest film "Bheemla Nayak" was a hit at the box office, garnering praise for young director Sagar Chandra and the way he showcased the actor in a massy avatar. However, since the release of "Bheemla Nayak", there has been no update on Sagar Chandra's next project. Recently, rumors have surfaced on social media that the director will be teaming up with young Tollywood actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas for an upcoming film.

Sreenivas, who rose to fame after his successful film "Alludu Adhurs", has decided to try his luck in Bollywood as he has a significant following there. He has chosen to make his Hindi film debut through the remake of the Telugu blockbuster "Chatrapati". If the rumors are true, Sreenivas and Sagar Chandra's film may commence as soon as the actor's Bollywood project is finished.



This Sagar Chandra's directorial is expected to be produced under the 14 Reels Plus banner, but no official announcement has been made yet. Fans are excited about the prospect of seeing these two talented actors and the director work together. The expectations are high for this project, as Sagar Chandra has a proven track record of showcasing his actors in a massy avatar and Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas has shown that he has the potential to become one of the biggest stars in Tollywood. Overall, the collaboration of Sagar Chandra and Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas is expected to be a blockbuster and the audience is waiting for the official confirmation and release date of the movie.

