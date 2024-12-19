Director Poorvaj’s ‘Killer’ wraps second schedule

Director Poorvaj, known for his previous successes such as Shukra, Matarani Maunamidi, and A Masterpiece, is now making waves with his highly anticipated sci-fi action thriller, Killer. What makes this film even more intriguing is that Poorvaj not only directs the film but also plays the lead role. Joining him on screen are Jyothi Poorvaj as the heroine, with Vishal Raj and Gautham taking on key roles.

Produced under the Think Cinema banner, in collaboration with AU&I and Merge XR, Killer marks Poorvaj’s second production venture alongside Prajay Kamath and A. Padmanabhareddy. The first part of the movie, titled Killer: Dream Girl, is currently in production, with the second schedule recently completed. The shoot took place at several iconic locations including Ramoji Film City, Vikarabad Forest Area, and Hyderabad, featuring the main cast: Poorvaj, Jyothi Poorvaj, Vishal Raj, and Gautham.

Commenting on the project, Director and lead actor Poorvaj shared, "The output of Killer is shaping up exactly as we envisioned. The film blends elements of love, romance, revenge, artificial intelligence, and thrilling action. With high expectations for this project, we have been meticulous in every aspect of its production. We are working hard to complete the shooting soon and deliver a film that will leave a lasting impression on audiences."