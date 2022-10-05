Director Sreenu Vaitla Announces His Next With Gopichand

Tollywood's ace director Sreenu Vaitla who delivered blockbuster movies like Dookudu, King, Dhee and Ready is once again all set to shake the box office with a complete new combination. He is teaming up with young and energetic actor Gopichand and made this announcement today on the occasion of the Dussehra festival. He pinned all his hopes on this new project as his last movie Amar Akbar Anthony with Ravi Teja turned into the biggest disaster of his career and thus, he took a gap of 4 years to be back with a new movie. Even Gopichand also needs a blockbuster as his last movie Pakka Commercial didn't do much business at the ticket windows!

Let us check Sreenu Vaitla's new project announcement… Take a look!

On this Auspicious Day, I am extremely happy to announce my next.. with @YoursGopichand !! Also I am very happy to be associated with my long time friend and writer @Gopimohan.. Other details will be announced soon.. Thank you all for your love and need your blessings 🙏🙏 — Sreenu Vaitla (@SreenuVaitla) October 5, 2022

His tweet reads, "On this Auspicious Day, I am extremely happy to announce my next.. with @YoursGopichand !! Also I am very happy to be associated with my long time friend and writer @Gopimohan.. Other details will be announced soon.. Thank you all for your love and need your blessings".

He also extended the Dussehra festival wishes with a special post…

Wishing all of us a very happy Vijaya Dasami.. I pray to God for health, wealth, and abundant success.. pic.twitter.com/0OHcKiTmCP — Sreenu Vaitla (@SreenuVaitla) October 5, 2022

His tweet reads, "Wishing all of us a very happy Vijaya Dasami.. I pray to God for health, wealth, and abundant success..".

Gopichand also extended the festival wishes to all his fans through this tweet…

May this Dussehra dispel gloom and misery and bring you happiness and prosperity. Happy Dussehra😊 pic.twitter.com/wAiIOSAJZ5 — Gopichand (@YoursGopichand) October 5, 2022

Even the People Media Factory banner also announced their collaboration with Gopichand's 30th movie and shared their lead actor's video on this special occasion! This movie is being directed by young filmmaker Sriwass!

Along with extending the Dussehra festival wishes, the makers of Gopichand 30 also wrote, "Team Sriwass wishes you all a very #HappyDussehra May this #Vijayadashami brings Joy, Success & Prosperity in all our Lives #Gopichand30 @YoursGopichand @DirectorSriwass @vishwaprasadtg @IamJagguBhai @khushsundar @DimpleHayathi @vivekkuchibotla @peoplemediafcy".

So, Sreenu Vaitla's movie will be Gopichand's 31st movie and the other details will be announced soon!

Happy Dussehra…