Director SS Rajamouli Unveiled First Look of Roshan Kanakala, Ravikanth Parepu’s GenZ Love Story Titled “Bubblegum”

The highly anticipated first look of “Bubblegum” was unveiled today by the Pride of Indian Cinema’s Director, SS Rajamouli. The ace director congratulated the young chop and wished him to make his mark. “Congratulations to you, Roshan, on making your debut as an actor… Wishing you to make your mark and make Rajeev and Suma garu proud. Also, best wishes to the entire #Bubblegum team! @RoshanKanakala @ravikanthperepu @Maanasa_chou,” reads his tweet.

This exciting GenZ Love Story is currently in the shooting phase and promises to be a visual treat for audiences.

“Bubblegum” introduces two fresh faces to the silver screen, Roshan Kanakala and Maanasa Choudhary, who shine brightly in the first look, captivating viewers with their charm. In the poster, Roshan Kanakala looks charming and handsome with curly hair and a light beard. Sporting a trendy attire, the young chap is seen with a bubblegum in his mouth.

A glimpse of this romantic tale is set to be released on 10th October, building anticipation among movie enthusiasts.

Renowned filmmaker Ravikanth Perepu, known for his exceptional work in “Kshanam” and “Krishna and His Leela,” takes the directorial reins of “Bubblegum.” Maheshwari Movies is producing the movie in association with People Media Factory. The film features music by the talented Sricharan Pakala, cinematography by the skilled Suresh Ragutu, and editing by Nishad Yusuf, who is celebrated for his contributions to “Thallumaala.”

“Bubblegum” is poised to capture the hearts of audiences with its fresh storyline and captivating visuals. Stay tuned for more updates as this GenZ Love Story unfolds.