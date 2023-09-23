Live
Director Vassishta reveals some secrets about ‘Mega 157’
Megastar Chiranjeevi’s film with “Bimbisara” director Vassishta is a fantasy entertainer.
Megastar Chiranjeevi’s film with “Bimbisara” director Vassishta is a fantasy entertainer. Chiru’s last film, “Bholaa Shankar,” tanked at the box office, and hence, fans pinned their hopes on this flick. In a recent interview, the director shared some interesting details about the film.
Vassishta revealed that Chiranjeevi will be seen in a mature role in the film and that he won’t romance heroines in this film. The director said that he wants to present Megastar in such a way that takes him closer to this generation’s audiences. Vassishta further made it clear that the movie will be made on a massive scale.
“Mega157” will be bankrolled by UV Creations. The movie will have the tunes of Oscar-winning MM Keeravani. Chota K Naidu will crank the camera. Currently, the pre-production works are going on. The film is expected to go on floors in 2024.