Director’s Day: 10 Lesser Known Facts About Legendary Filmmaker Dasari Narayana Rao
It is all known that Tollywood's legendary filmmaker Dasari Narayana Rao's birth anniversary i.e 4th May is celebrated as 'Director's Day' in Tollywood. As Dasari is considered as one of the main pillars of the Telugu film industry, he not gave life to many actors but also solved many issues between the artists and workers in this field. So, in 2018 the Telugu Film Association decided to honour such an iconic filmmaker by dedicating a special day…
Today being Dasari Narayana Rao’s birth anniversary, let us also check a few facts about this iconic director…
1. Early Life
Dasari Narayana Rao was born was born to Shri D. Sairaju and Smt. Mahalaxmi on 4th May, 1947 in Palakole village of West Godavari District. As he belonged to an upper middle-class family, his father and uncle used to run a tobacco business together. But suddenly due to a fire accident, their financial status turned upside down…
2. School Drop-Out
As Dasari Narayana Rao’s family’s financial status worsened, he stopped going to school in sixth grade and joined a carpentry shop for Re 1/- salary. As he was awarded as best student in sixth grade, later with the help of his teacher, he continued his studies again.
3. College Days
Dasari completed his graduation with a BA degree and also participated in many drama events as he was interested in acting since his childhood. He was a talented stage actor, playwright and film director…
4. Debut Movie
Dasari Narayana Rao made his debut in Tollywood with Thata Manavadu in 1974 and this movie also bagged him the prestigious Nandi Award. On the whole, he directed more than 150 movies and produced 50 films.
5. Awards And Recognitions
• National Film Awards – 2
• Filmfare Awards – 4
• Nandi Awards – 16
• CineMAA Awards – 1
• Other Honours:
Vamsee Berkeley, Kalasagar, Siromani, Madras Film Fans Awards and Cine Herald Awards
Jyothi Chitra Super Director Award – six times
Ancient Andhra Patrika Best Director Award – six times
Allu Ramalingaiah Memorial Award
Sobhan Babu first memorial award in 2009
Bollimunta Sivaramakrishna Sahithi Kala Award-2016
Doctorate "Kalaprapoorna" from Andhra University for his contribution to Telugu culture and Telugu cinema in 1986
6. Popular Hindi Movies As A Director
Swarag Narak (1978), Jyoti Bane Jwala (1980), Pyaasa Sawan (1981), Prem Tapasya (1983), Aaj Ka M.L.A. Ram Avtar (1984), Asha Jyoti (1984), Yaadgaar (1984), Zakhmi Sher (1984), Sarfarosh (1985), Wafadaar (1985).
7. Gunnies Book of World Record
Dasari Narayana Rao holds a Gunnies Book of World Records for directing 150 movies. He also worked as a dialogue writer and lyricist for 250 movies and acted in Telugu, Tamil and Kannada languages.
8. Family
Dasari Narayana Rao’s wife Padma passed away in 2011 and the couple are blessed with 2 sons and a daughter. His younger son Arun Kumar also acted in a few movies.
9. Director’s Day
As Dasari’s birth anniversary is celebrated as Director’s Day, every year the popular filmmakers of Tollywood contribute some amount to the TFDA trust.
10. Death
This legendary filmmaker and actor passed away on 30th May, 2017 due to prolonged illness…
Dasari Narayana Rao will always be remembered for his great contribution towards film industry...